The Great Falls Police Department said on Thursday morning that a search is underway for 13-year old Crosby Newman.

Crosby was last seen at his home in the Fox Farm area on the southwest side of town at around 3 a.m.

Crosby has autism and is very shy.

Likely wearing black boots, black jogger sweatpants, and a gray or blue long sleeve shirt

5'7" tall, 120 pounds, pale skin, light brown medium-length hair

If you believe you see him, please keep eyes on him and call 911 immediately.