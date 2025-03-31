SkillsUSA Montana needs more volunteer judges

GREAT FALLS — Roberta Tilleman has her hands full as the state director of Montana SkillsUSA. Tilleman said, “We are a student organization that focuses on helping middle school, high school, and post-secondary students find a career ready skill hopefully by the time they leave high school or college.”

From April 3rd through the 6th they will be hosting the statewide competitions in Great Falls, where more than 350 students will participate in 43 competitions, ranging from architectural drafting to welding - showcasing their skills, while competing for recognition.

But they need Great Falls’ help.

Tilleman said, “It takes 233 judges and a three day period to make happen what we need to happen.”

SkillsUSA needs another 70 judges to help the events run smoothly.

Emmalyn Edwards, Automotive judge chairman said, “You don't have to be a pro in anything to know how to judge it. We'll help you.”

Edwards has been a part of Montana SkillsUSA since she was a sophomore in high school.

Edwards said, “It's helped me with my talking skills. My communicating skills, being in public. It’s phenomenal.”

She comes back to help year after year because she wants to help students learn that careers of technical education are available to them.

Edwards said, “Our CTE numbers have grown in the last years. Since Covid, they died down a little bit, but now it's growing, and I don't want it to stop growing. I want it to keep on going.”

Tilleman said, “I think educating on skilled jobs and skilled fields is important. Whether you're sitting at a computer or whether you're plumbing someone's house. It's vitally important because we, that's what makes the world go round.”

