Small businesses prepare to ‘spring’ into market season

GREAT FALLS — As winter begins to wind down, many small businesses across Montana are preparing for the return of the vendor and craft market season. One of the early events in Great Falls is the upcoming “Hop Into Spring” market on March 14, which will bring together local vendors. Organizer Rachel Benhart says the goal is to create an event where each small business has a chance to stand out.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Preparing for 'Hop Into Spring' Market

She explained that one of the ways she tried to make the show unique was by limiting each category to a single vendor.

“So I made a really good point to make sure that there was only one vendor per trade… one clothing, one earring person, jewelry, bakery,” Benhart said. “There’s going to be 21 different vendors.”

By curating the vendor lineup this way, she feels that shoppers can explore a wider range of products without being overwhelmed by the number of vendors and products.

“I just feel like there’s room for everybody,” she said. “Instead of supporting big box stores all the time, you can support small businesses.”

For vendors, however, participating in markets takes significant preparation.

"The lead-up to a show is always insane. You never know how much product you’re going to go through,” Kayla Clausen, owner of Timberline Clayworks, expressed. “So for shows, I try to have like 100 to 200 pairs ready.”

Many spend weeks creating inventory, planning displays, and preparing materials before the event even begins. Some vendors say they bring more than a hundred products to a single show to be ready for whatever turnout the day might bring.

But even with preparation, some vendors say markets can still bring unpredictability. Weather, competing events, and timing within the season can all affect attendance and sales.

Still, many say the value of markets goes beyond what is sold during the event.

“I just take advantage of meeting new friends and meeting people in the community, as well as just networking with other businesses.” Jordan Elliott, owner of Jelli Bloom Designs, explained.

Elliott and Klausen both said shows often help introduce their work to new audiences, build relationships with customers, and grow their businesses over time.

For shoppers, markets can also offer something different from traditional retail.

Many vendor shows feature handmade or small-batch products, from baked goods to jewelry and custom clothing. Benhart said events like this can help people discover new local businesses they may continue to support throughout the year.

The Hop Into Spring Market is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Convention Center (1100 Fifth Street South). It runs from 10am until 4pm, and there is no charge for admission.

