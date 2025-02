GREAT FALLS — In the video below, Paul Sanchez talks with the the owner and the manager of Smoked BBQ in Great Falls, which recently garnered the title of "Most Popular BBQ in Montana" based on Yelp reviews.

Smoked BBQ in Great Falls earns high praise

Other top-rated BBQ restaurants included the Desoto Grill in Kalispell, the Notorious PIG in Missoula, and Bad Betty's BBQ in Helena.

Smoked opened in Great Falls in January 2018. It is at 203 Second Avenue North. Click here to visit their website.