Great Falls News

Sober Life will host a 'Block Party' in Great Falls

You don't need a substance to have a good time
MTN News
The Sober Life is hosting a Block Party in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, August 9, starting at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Sixth Street North.

The free event is designed to raise awareness about the peer-led recovery program and will feature live music by Clint Reiman, complimentary food, local vendors, and a kids' zone.

Alexis Ramos and Rosie Kuska:

Sober Life will host a 'Block Party' in Great Falls

The event is open to the public, and the organization, run by the nonprofit Alliance For Youth, is open to volunteers.

The basis of The Sober Life is connection through shared experiences and mutual support.

The program exists to counteract any negative feelings associated with addiction by providing a safe environment for connection, purpose, and rebuilding.

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm and is aimed at showing people that you can still have fun at an event while being sober.

Click here to learn more about Sober Life.

