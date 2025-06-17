BLACK EAGLE — The push for funding for high school baseball in Great Falls is on, and on Monday a fundraiser took place at the Black Eagle Community Center, with the help of 60 pounds of spaghetti.

If you come across 14-year-old Sean Kelley, you may see him wearing the number 99: “Because of Aaron Judge."

Judge is his favorite player from his favorite sport, but as he looks ahead to the sports he will play at Great Falls High next year, he always knew that baseball would not be for the Bison.

Kelley said, “It was kind of a little like disappointing, like because I see all these, like, big people, like, play like high school and college. And I was like, I just never thought I was gonna get the chance”.

But now, there is a chance, as the Great Falls Advocates for High School Baseball try to raise money to bring the sport to the schools.

Greg Schoby, General Manager for the Black Eagle Community Center said, “Goal is 101,000 by the end of July.”

Spaghetti dinner raises money for high school baseball

Schoby decided to host a spaghetti dinner to raise more money for the cause.

Schoby said, “We've been a strong supporter of getting funds, helping get the funds that we need to, make it happen.”

With nearly 50 silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle, the group raised about $6,000 for the sport, bringing their total to over $45,000.

Schoby said, “Getting a little nervous, but I think if Great Falls…rallies together, we can make it happen. Especially all the community support that comes around baseball.”

So kids like Kelley can play their favorite sport for their school.

Kelley said, “You're like representing like your own school and like your students in there. And that just like, that's a different level than just being on travel.

