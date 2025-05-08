'Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Saturday, May 10, 2025, marks the 33rd anniversary of the largest one-day food drive in the nation – the National Association of Letter Carriers’ "Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive."

Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from customers.

In Great Falls, the donations will be given to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

Kim Langemo, president of Great Falls branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, explained, "The union, nationwide, has been doing this for over 30 years and it’s because we see our community every day, just delivering on your daily basis. And then once a year we can kind of get together and see our community give back to itself and we just get to participate in it a little bit."

Participating in this year's food drive is simple - just leave non-perishable food donations in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 10, 2025, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

For more information, call the Great Falls Community Food Bank at 406-452-9029, or click here to visit the website.

