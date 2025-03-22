Students participate in 'Business for a Day'

GREAT FALLS — 25 students from Great Falls High School, CMR High School, and Paris Gibson Education Center were selected by their teachers to attend the ‘Business for a Day’ program.

WATCH:

The partnership has existed between Great Falls Public Schools and various business organizations around town for the last four years.

On Friday, the students attended a series of lectures at D.A. Davidson, learning everything from wealth management to information technology, while also connecting with staff.

“It's a great opportunity for students to come in and get to learn more about a local business and get to hear about different aspects of the business,” says Mary Such, HR Compliance Analyst at D.A. Davidson.

The students selected have already demonstrated a keen interest in the field they’re shadowing, with aspirations to maybe one day make it a career.

Many students who have participated in the program in the past have gone on to acquire internships with the company.

“Just hearing people speak about how they evolved through the business today. It kind of gives you more like hope towards your future,” says Kylie Maas, a junior at CMR High School.