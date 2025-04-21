Survey of River’s Edge Trail pavement is underway

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls has contracted with Roadway Asset Services (RAS) of Austin, Texas, to collect data for an overall condition index study of the River’s Edge Trail system.

City officials said in a news release that RAS operates a fleet of "sophisticated data collection vehicles" equipped with an array of precision instrumentation and data collection equipment that helps state, county, municipal, and other transportation agencies inventory and manage transportation infrastructure, facilities, and assets.

RAS will be using specially-outfitted bicycles with digital cameras that will collect imagery on the pavement along the length of the River’s Edge Trail.

Roadway Asset Services

Data collection is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 21, 2025, and should be complete in about two weeks.

If you have any questions or want more information, call Public Works Engineering at 406-771-1258.

From the City of Great Falls website: