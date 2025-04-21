Survey of River’s Edge Trail pavement is underway

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls has contracted with Roadway Asset Services (RAS) of Austin, Texas, to collect data for an overall condition index study of the River’s Edge Trail system.
City officials said in a news release that RAS operates a fleet of "sophisticated data collection vehicles" equipped with an array of precision instrumentation and data collection equipment that helps state, county, municipal, and other transportation agencies inventory and manage transportation infrastructure, facilities, and assets.
RAS will be using specially-outfitted bicycles with digital cameras that will collect imagery on the pavement along the length of the River’s Edge Trail.
Data collection is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 21, 2025, and should be complete in about two weeks.
If you have any questions or want more information, call Public Works Engineering at 406-771-1258.
From the City of Great Falls website:
The paved River's Edge Trail connects Warden Park, Oddfellows Park, Broadwater Bay, Electric City Water Park, Tourist Park, Elks Riverside Park, Riverside Railyard Skate Park, Pacific Steel & Recycling Dog Park, West Bank Park, Black Eagle Memorial Island, Giant Springs State Park and Crooked Falls Overlook with connections to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Great Falls Civic Center, Whittier Park, Margaret Park and Gibson Park.
Most of the paved urban trail is owned and maintained by the City of Great Falls. River's Edge Trail is a result of a cooperative partnership effort by the City of Great Falls, Cascade County, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Montana Department of Transportation, Northwestern Energy, Recreational Trails, Inc. (a volunteer trail advocacy group), and a supportive community.