After nearly 20 years with Many Rivers Whole Health, CEO Sydney Blair is ready to step down and focus on travel, family, and life beyond the office.

Blair says retirement will allow her to reunite with loved ones and pursue long-awaited travel plans.

“Just spend some time with family again that I've probably neglected or that need me at their at this time in their life. I think travel is the big one.”

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Sydney Blair retiring after nearly two decades leading Many Rivers Whole Health

Blair is set to leave at the end of the fiscal year, after a term that saw mental health services expanded across 13 counties.

During her tenure as CEO, she campaigned for increased access to behavioral health care for Montanans and played a crucial role in bringing organizations together under the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model, which is set to present findings to the state in June.

"I kind of anticipate probably slowly disentangling myself; I have promised that, especially with the CCBC project, the state will hear in June, whether they have that demonstration grant or not."

Blair intends to gradually step down from her leadership post and will assist in the search for her replacement to help maintain staff and client continuity.

“Our senior leadership has been working very hard not only to bring in this new model, but in general to deal with just the demands and the challenges around the workforce. And I can really say that they are ready for the next step.

She believes the organization's leadership team is well-positioned to move forward, even as mental health providers around the country face workforce shortages and increased demand for services.

Blair has seen changing public views about mental health, worked with partners like Gateway Community Services, and traveled around the country to support behavioral health projects. She's eager to start a new chapter.

“Because of my daughter, we spent some time in Europe, and we want to go back and hit it all. Can't, you know, just can't even, probably couldn’t limit that. And that's where we, we love the history of, and I think the culture.”

Blair says she's optimistic that the foundation she helped develop will continue to serve communities across Montana while she and her husband plan their next journey.

