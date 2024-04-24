'The Fly Project' will screen two short films in Great Falls

The Fly Project will be premiering two short films about fly fishing adventures at the Magpie in Great Falls on Wednesday, April 24th, at 7pm.

The Fly Project is part of House of Fly, which started in 2015 as a passion project, with team members building fly rods in a shed. Now, at their various House of Fly locations, they sell fly fishing equipment like reels and fly boxes.

The Fly Project content manager Jay D’Arpini started creating YouTube videos and vlogs for House of Fly in 2020, but says these most recent films he created have more of a feature film feel and that these films are “a little more focused on the storyline of the other individuals in the video, not only just showing all the cool shots of fish, but telling a story and also showing the culture of the area that we're in."

D’Arpini explains that the first film, titled Flow, follows four anglers on a DIY saltwater trip in Mexico, hiking through abandoned resorts, and scanning Mexico's hidden flats for bonefish, permit, and triggerfish.

The second film is titled Miami Vice: Fly Fishing Is Not Illegal, focusing on peacock bass in urban Miami, Florida. One thing he learned was “the difficulty for kids in that area to fly fish, the public access to the waterways down in Miami, Florida, are pretty limited, so we had a lot of trouble finding areas to fish”.



D’Arpini details what to expect at the event: “We're going to be doing a bunch of free giveaways, free raffle. The Magpie has some featured cocktails as well as some featured food items. If you're interested in coming it’d be cool to see you here, we can talk fly fishing, have a cocktail."

The Magpie is located at 202 Second Avenue South in Great Falls, and will be showcasing the short films Wednesday, April 24th at 7pm.