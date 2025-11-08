Brianna Juneau talks with Leesha Ford, the director of Toby's House Crisis Nursery, about the need for donations of baby formula:

Toby's House Crisis Nursery needs baby formula

Toby’s House Crisis Nursery provides short-term childcare and support for families in crisis. The nonprofit offers free emergency childcare for children up to age six, along with essential items like diapers, wipes, formula, and clothing.

Donations can be dropped off at Toby's House (421 Fifth Street North) any time, or you can call them at 406-770-3191.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in Great Falls in 2011.

Toby’s House’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing accessible emergency child care for a number of reasons - for example, if the caregiver is resolving personal issues and cannot care for the child as they would like, emergency custody issues, medical emergencies, or for mental health or sobriety support.

As a nonprofit organization, Toby’s House relies on community donations and grants, and is always accepting donations of goods to provide for families in need or volunteers.

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, click here to visit the website, or click here to visit the Facebook page. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.