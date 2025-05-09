Touro College of Great Falls graduates first-ever Master's Program

Touro School of Osteopathic Medicine in Great Falls hosted a graduation ceremony for 15 students on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The students graduated from the college’s first-ever Master of Science (MS) Program in Interdisciplinary Studies in Biological and Physical Sciences.

“It was a long, rigorous, crazy process, but completely worth it. I feel accomplished, I feel proud of myself,” says graduate, Jesslyn Moore.

The one-year, 42 credit program aims to set students up for success in medical school and careers in healthcare.

“Today is exciting because it feels like ten months of just anticipation for today. We focused and we grinded. Now it's time to like, be together and have our happy moments,” says graduate Madison Gill.

Gill, along with others, intends to stay at Touro’s Great Falls campus and work toward a D.O. degree.

Students who successfully complete the MS program with at least a 3.45 GPA and pass their comprehensive exam may qualify for admission into TouroCOM’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) program, further advancing their journey toward a career in medicine.

Touro’s Great Falls campus welcomed its first batch of medical students in the Fall of 2023.