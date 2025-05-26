GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — Toys For Tots in North Central Montana is currently working out of two storage units, but they're looking for a bigger place that they can operate out of.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Toys For Tots needs a warehouse

ShaLee Smith, the owner of Four Seasons Learning Academy in Great Falls, knows the importance of play in a child’s development: “Children learn from play, so the more they get to play, the more they develop, the more …their knowledge just grows from there.”

She knew she needed a lot of toys for the children she cared for. That is where Toys for Tots came in, helping supply her with children’s toys. Without their help, Smith wouldn’t have been able to provide the kids with as many toys as they needed.

Smith said, “They don’t only just help my facility, but they help children within my facility too.”

North Central Montana Toys for Tots serves seven counties in Montana and has been growing in the past years.

Corday Podvin of Toys for Tots said, “We ended up serving 7200 kids last year.”

Podvin explains that that’s about three times the amount of kids they served the year prior. More kids means more toys, and more toys needs more space.

Podvin said, “We're looking for a warehouse with maybe, like, a loading dock, an office as well. Kind of for, like, a year round thing.”

Currently working out of small storage units, Podvin says it is hard to operate efficiently with others.

Podvin said, “Pick ups and drop offs. It's hard to get people to come up here.”

It is also not much easier internally either.

Podvin said, “It's hard to see what we have, it’s hard to see what we need.”

The bigger the space, the more they can help people like Smith.

Smith said. “They're super helpful. They'll help anybody get to what they need or where they need or how to apply.”

You can call (406) 836 1682 or (406) 781 4527, or email toys4tots406@gmail.com for more information.