Unveiling the Mystery: Freemasonry in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Just off Central Avenue in Great Falls, a century-old building stands as a quiet pillar of history and service. Built in 1914 by members of the local Masonic Lodge, this architectural gem is more than just a historical landmark—it’s a hub of community support and fellowship.

Unveiling the Mystery: The Impact of Freemasonry in Great Falls

A Brotherhood of Service

“Freemasonry primarily is a fraternity,” explains Roger Cathel, Secretary of the Masonic Lodge. “The goal is to provide an avenue for fellowship between members of various backgrounds, so they can share experiences, learn from one another, and grow.”

While the Masons may not be as publicly recognized as other organizations, their impact on the community is undeniable.

Helping Behind the Scenes

“We’re not looking for recognition,” Cathel says. “We do things because they need to be done.”

Some of their initiatives include:

Providing bicycles and Kindles as incentives for elementary school reading programs

Assisting St. Vincent de Paul with Christmas food baskets

Supporting local food banks and school food pantries

Contributing to organizations like Angels in Camo, which helps disenfranchised veterans in need

Clearing Up the Myths

Freemasonry has long been the subject of misunderstanding and speculation, but Cathel sets the record straight.

“First and foremost, Freemasonry is not a religion,” he clarifies. “We are a fraternity, just like the Elks, Moose, or Eagles. We don’t have a plan for salvation—your faith is your faith.”

Want to Join? Just Ask.

Unlike some secretive organizations, the Freemasons welcome newcomers who are interested in their mission.

"They say, ‘To become one, ask one'," Cathel shares, “If you’d like to get involved, just show up on a Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for coffee and donuts—ask us anything.”

The building is at 821 Central Avenue in Great Falls.

At the end of the day, Freemasonry in Great Falls isn’t about secrecy—it’s about service.

“We’re not trying to take over the world,” Cathel chuckles. “We’re just a group of concerned men trying to do our best.”