Upgrade of Black Eagle Dam spillway gets underway

GREAT FALLS — NorthWestern Energy has started a major project to upgrade the spillway of the Black Eagle Dam on the Missouri River. This project will enhance the safety and reliability of the hydroelectric facility.

Removal of Boat Restraint Barrier

March 12: Crews will remove the boat restraint barrier that is typically installed 500 feet above Black Eagle Dam to allow access for the barge and construction materials. The barrier will not be replaced until the project is completed. Paddlers, boaters, and other users should exercise caution when recreating on the water above Black Eagle Dam and, for safety, stay out of the area directly above the dam.

Road and Trail Closures



March 13, North River Road adjacent to the Black Eagle Powerhouse and the associated section of the River’s Edge Trail will be closed March 13, 2025 while a barge anchor structure is installed north of the Missouri River.

March 14, North River Road will be closed from the barge landing site east of NorthWestern Energy’s Great Falls office at 1501 North River Road to Black Eagle Memorial Island Park. The River’s Edge Trail will also be closed adjacent to the barge landing site. A crane that will be used for the work will be assembled on the road, then moved to the barge landing site.

Dates may change due to inclement weather

Trail User Delays



March 17-20, Crews and equipment will be on and near the River’s Edge Trail on the southside of the Missouri River upstream of Black Eagle Dam, installing a barge anchor. Trail users may experience short delays as equipment and material cross the trail for the work.

March 17 – 21, Equipment and materials to construct the barge that will carry the crane used for the project will be delivered to the barge landing site off North River Road. River’s Edge Trail users are asked to watch for flaggers and are advised that they may experience short delays as equipment and material cross the trail for the work.

Project Details:

The upgrade will include installing new support structures and components of the spillway to improve the dam’s integrity and eliminate the need for manual ice removal, which is currently performed by NorthWestern Energy hydro crews during frigid temperatures. The upgrade will improve the safety of the workers and the efficiency of the operation.

A barge will be located upstream from Black Eagle Dam to transport materials and equipment for the project. The barge landing is located on the north side of the Missouri River, upstream from Black Eagle Dam.

The upgrade project is expected to be completed in 2027. Click here for more information.