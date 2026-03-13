Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ursuline Center students learn about news from KRTV team

Young students at the Ursuline Center in Great Falls got a visit from KRTV reporters Shiksha Mahtani, Erik Johnson, and Tom Wylie on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The KRTV team presented the students with a hands-on look at what it’s like working in a TV newsroom.

They showed students how cameras and drones work, helped them conduct interviews for a mock story called “The Case of the Missing Library Books,” and even led a few fun weather experiments.

This marks the second year KRTV has visited the classroom with students ages three to five showing early — and enthusiastic — interest in news and journalism.

