Wadsworth Pond Community Coalition working to improve the park

From playing disc golf in the park to fishing in the pond, Wadsworth Park has a lot to offer, and improvements are on the way.

The Sun River Watershed Group, Great Falls Parks & Recreation, the Walleyes Unlimited of Great Falls, and others make up the ‘Wadsworth Pond Community Coalition.’

The coalition is dedicated to improving the Wadsworth Park with the goal of making it a great community resource for families to enjoy.

Kevin Vining, the parks supervisor for Great Falls Parks and Recreation, said “We’ve had some really great partners in this and so we started moving down that lane of making some improvements out here.”

There was a double-vaulted toilet recently installed in the park, and they are planning to have two more installed as well as several other projects.

“We kind of had our wish list of things that we would like to have happen at Wadsworth pond and part of that is some picnic pavilions,” said Tracy Wendt, director of the Sun River Watershed Group.

The Wadsworth Pond Community Coalition recently received a $150,000 donation from Howard and Shawna Strause; they grew up enjoying Wadsworth Park and believe in the coalition’s mission of seeing it thrive.

“Looking to bring some trees out and keep bringing that element out here and just make it a really fun family place to gather in and recreate on the water, as well as do some other things out here,” Vining said.

They are planning on having these projects completed by the end of this summer.

“The Wadsworth Pond Community Coalition is a working group that anyone can be a part of,” said Wendt.

Brenda Hanson, president of the Walleyes Unlimited Great Falls chapter, added, “Any time FWP or the City of Great Falls would like a hand with something like this, we always make sure that we get out here and that we try our best to help them and to improve our areas for our community.”

In addition to new pavilions being installed this summer, there will also be two more bathrooms and a new fishing dock installed.

The coalition will be doing more fundraising soon and more information can be found on Sun River Watershed Group’s website on how you can get involved and/or donate.