Western Art Week 2025

GREAT FALLS — Western Art Week is back, turning Great Falls into an art lover’s paradise, with dozens of shows and exhibits showcasing the best of western and contemporary art.

No registration is required and all events are free to attend.

In addition to being a showcase for artists and providing art-lovers with so much to enjoy, it's also a boon for the Great Falls economy.

Rebecca Engum, director of the Visit Great Falls tourism agency, says that Western Art Week provides a major positive economic impact.

“It has evolved from the small auction to benefit the Russell (Museum), to today, which is 15 shows over 12 locations throughout Great Falls, featuring nearly 800 artists,” said Engum.

In addition to various art exhibits, there will also be live auctions, educational seminars, several art galleries, conversations and live paintings with the artists and more.

Engum added, “We've seen young, new artists get their break at the Russell auction, so we've seen a lot of growth in just the art that's exhibited here.”