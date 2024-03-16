Western Art Week: Art In Action

Art enthusiasts gathered at the Meadow Lark Country Club for the Russell Art in Action event on Friday, where they were able to interact with the participating artists as they painted while guests gained some behind the scenes insight about the artwork being created.

The event concluded with a live auction of the very same artwork each artist had been working on. 100% of the proceeds from the auction were donated to the C. M. Russell Museum.



One of the artists, Randy Von Beek, explained the inspiration for his series of paintings came from local campsites he saw while hiking with his wife.

Von Beek stated that these paintings include “One particular family in different encampment scenes within a 50 mile radius of right here in Great Falls. This particular family has a red tipi."

“It’s a blast,” Von Beek says, “The atmosphere was electric. I feel like art elevates us out of them moment, out of the day, out of our toils, just like a momentary vacation”.

