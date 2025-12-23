Where to recycle live Christmas trees in Great Falls

The City of Great Falls said in a news release that live Christmas trees are biodegradable, meaning they can be reused or recycled for various purposes.

Great Falls residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees between December 26, 2025, and January 9, 2026, at the following locations:



Meadowlark Park – at Fox Farm and Park Garden Road

American Little League (parking lot) – 1100 38th Street North

Before recycling your tree, please remove all lights, decorations, and tree stands. Note that flocked trees cannot be recycled and should not be taken to the recycling sites.

Only live Christmas trees should be deposited in the containers.

The recycled trees will be composted or used to improve fish habitats.

The annual Christmas tree recycling project is sponsored by the City of Great Falls; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; and Walleyes Unlimited - Great Falls Chapter.

For more information, call the city Sanitation Division at 406-771-1401.