Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Where to recycle live Christmas trees in Great Falls

christmas tree.jpg
Storyblocks
christmas tree.jpg
Posted

The City of Great Falls said in a news release that live Christmas trees are biodegradable, meaning they can be reused or recycled for various purposes.

Great Falls residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees between December 26, 2025, and January 9, 2026, at the following locations:

  • Meadowlark Park – at Fox Farm and Park Garden Road
  • American Little League (parking lot) – 1100 38th Street North

Before recycling your tree, please remove all lights, decorations, and tree stands. Note that flocked trees cannot be recycled and should not be taken to the recycling sites.

Only live Christmas trees should be deposited in the containers.

The recycled trees will be composted or used to improve fish habitats.

The annual Christmas tree recycling project is sponsored by the City of Great Falls; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; and Walleyes Unlimited - Great Falls Chapter.

For more information, call the city Sanitation Division at 406-771-1401.

TRENDING
Montana ruling 'shrinks' sex-offender database Obituary: Dennis Wilbur Stampka Passenger dies in Flathead County crash; driver flees the scene Hydrothermal explosion rocks Yellowstone's Black Diamond Pool

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App