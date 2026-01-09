While most of Great Falls is still sleeping, a committed crew of workers is already hard at work, silently keeping the city moving well before daylight.

At 4 a.m., the lights are turned on inside Great Harvest Bread Co., where bakers are working their busiest hours of the day.

Watch the video here:

Who keeps Great Falls running at 4 a.m.?

Laura Connell, the owner and baker, says manufacturing begins early to ensure that fresh bread is available when clients walk through the door.

"As far as production goes, our busiest time is 4 a.m. until about 8:30," Connell told me.

Great Harvest Bread Company celebrates its 50th anniversary in Great Falls. Though the bakery has expanded into a national brand with over 150 sites across the country, its roots remain firmly planted in the Electric City.

Connell believes the company's longevity is directly related to community support, particularly during difficult periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We really realized what a community it was during COVID and just how supportive our community was," according to her. "They kept us going, and we felt so blessed."

Because Great Harvest does not utilize additional preservatives, the baking time is longer. Bakers frequently get up at 2:30 a.m. and start making dough by 3:30, guaranteeing that fresh sourdoughs and sweet breads are ready every morning.

While some locals are grabbing breakfast, others are simply struggling to get out of their driveways—especially during Montana's winters. This is where Fred's Snow Plowing comes in.

"There's no time limit," explained owner Fred Walton. "We've worked from 7 or 8 in the evening till 7 or 8 the next morning just to get people into a safe condition."

Snow removal is unpredictable work. Crews may be busy for days during storms, only to find themselves without work when the weather clears. Walton claims that unpredictability makes it difficult to keep personnel year-round.

"When there's no snow to plow, what are all those employees supposed to do?" he said.

Despite the difficulties, Walton frequently takes the initiative—plowing, providing estimates, and taking on additional clients as needed.

"It's an all-hands-on-deck situation," Walton explained. "We work around the clock until it's taken care of."

From fresh bread to clear roads, these early risers play a vital role in keeping Great Falls safe, fed, and moving—long before most alarms ever go off.