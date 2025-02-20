Will Great Falls get a Chick-fil-A?

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls has confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads.

The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South.

The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however."

The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

There are currently Chick-fil-A restaurants in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings.

There are also plans in the works for Chick-fil-A restaurants in Butte and in Helena.