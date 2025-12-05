Winter Solstice Arts & Craft Show returns with scores of vendors

GREAT FALLS — The fifth annual Winter Solstice Arts & Craft Show will take over the Holiday Village Mall on December 6th and 7th, offering a festive weekend of local shopping, entertainment, and holiday cheer.

“We have over 150 vendors, super Christmas-inspired. We have some live entertainment and some nonprofit organizations coming in. It's super exciting. We've got lots and lots of Christmas cheer,” said vendor and team member Jordy Glick.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, with thousands of people expected to attend.

Last year's show drew approximately 5,000 people, and organizers expect 7,000 to 10,000 guests this year.

Glick will be among the many craftspeople on hand.

“I do personalized engraving on sites, and I also do permanent jewelry. I've been doing permanent jewelry for about four years now,” she explained.

Throughout the weekend, holiday shoppers may peruse handcrafted gifts, locally manufactured goods, and enjoy live performances, all while supporting small businesses at one of their busiest times of year.

Admission is free, and Santa Claus will be there from noon until 5pm on both days.

