Wintry weather leads to collisions and slide-offs across Great Falls

Slippery roads and low visibility led to a rise in crashes in Great Falls on Monday, overwhelming emergency crews and necessitating temporary road closures.

As winter weather rolled through the region, six crashes were reported within a 20-minute period at Interstate 15 Exit 0.

According to Great Falls Police Department Sergeant Tad Kimmet, one of the most significant accidents started as a single-vehicle crash near the Fox Farm intersection but quickly escalated.

“Today we had a multicar crash just west of the Fox Farm intersection,” Kimmet said. “It started off with a single vehicle. And then given the road conditions and the location, it just kind of kept domino effecting into a larger one.”

Law enforcement temporarily closed eastbound traffic between the interstate and Marketplace to prevent further collisions and allow emergency services, tow trucks, and plows to clear the road.

"With this stuff, all hands on deck, of course," said Troy Weninger, Carnahans' store manager. “Slick roads. Nobody ever slows down. But key thing — slow down. Give yourself extra time. Roads are slick. Very bad.”

Blowing snow and strong gusts further decreased visibility, exacerbating the already slippery conditions. Vehicles were observed sliding through junctions, and even ordinary driving was hazardous.

Officials emphasized that many drivers overestimate their vehicles' capabilities during winter weather conditions.

“The biggest thing we can do in conditions like this is slow down,” Kimmet said. “I understand that people have four-wheel drive vehicles and things, but that does not help get you to stop. And the conditions just are not good for it. And honestly, if you don't have to be out and about, it's a good time to just stay home.”

Towing businesses stated that they had been working continually with law enforcement to respond to wrecks throughout the day.

“Great Falls Patrol, they work with us,” said Weninger. “You know, we definitely have to slow down and take our time, too. But we do have five or six wreckers that are out all the time. So we are close to an accident, or one of our drivers usually are.”

Crews will continue to clear roads as weather conditions allow. In the meantime, law enforcement is advising drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and avoid needless travel until conditions improve.