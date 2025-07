Emergency crews are responding to a "working structure fire" in Great Falls near the intersection of Second Avenue NW and 13th Street.

It's in the vicinity of West Elementary School.

Great Falls Fire Rescue alerted the public at about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, about the fire.

They ask that people avoid the area if possible as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.