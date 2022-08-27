WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A party was held at Russell Park in Great Falls on Saturday for Homer Christensen, who will celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday.

Christensen served as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps during the Second World War. He specialized in creating parachutes which were sent out to troops on the European war front.

Known for a keen sense of humor, Christensen remarked, “If the parachute doesn’t work for you, why don’t you come back and I’ll make you a new one."

Service members from Malmstrom Air Base delivered 100 hand-written letters congratulating Christensen on his milestone.

Christensen also received birthday letters from U.S. Senator John Tester, Governor Greg Gianforte, and even President Joe Biden.

Known as a handyman in his heyday, Homer built his own house from the ground-up in 1952. He also remodeled and re-tooled vintage Model-T and Model-A Fords.

Several of his fellow car friends brought their collection of hot rods for viewing.

One of his friends even fired up an old Model-A Ford that Homer built 30 years ago, and took it for a spin.

“I brought my 1922 Model-T Ford because it’s a just a few months older than Homer is,” said Homer’s longtime friend Kurt Baltrusch.

“He was born in Grass Range and lived in Lewistown,” said Homer’s daughter Ronna Sundell. “He moved all around the state doing road construction projects, so he lived in lots of camps around the state, and settled back into Great Falls in junior high,” she continued.

With a smile, Homer shared a piece of advice: “One wife, one job, no booze, no fun.”



