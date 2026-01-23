Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Xochitl Cocina & Tequila opens in Great Falls

(Pronounced So-Chill)
MTN News
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — After a year of planning and preparation, Xochitl Cocina & Tequila has finally opened its doors in Great Falls.

The restaurant serves classic Mexican food with a modern twist, focusing on street tacos, artisan cocktails, and house-made desserts. Taco options include shrimp topped with Baja sauce and sirloin completed with avocado sauce, carnitas, chicken, and more. They also have a variety of vegetarian options.

Quentin Shores takes you inside - watch:

"We've been trying to get this project going for a year now," said Rudy Nunez, Xochitl's director of operations. "So we finally have got it open, and we're pretty excited to be here."

Inside, the restaurant combines speakeasy-style bar elements with classic and colonial Spanish architectural aspects, resulting in a welcoming atmosphere. Spanish guitar music plays around the room, adding to the atmosphere.

"I would 100% try our tableside guacamole, our handcrafted churros, and our tacos," Nunez told me. "And more importantly, the margaritas."

Xochitl's drink menu features a diverse assortment of beers and cocktails, with the house margarita and tequila quickly becoming staff favorites. One noteworthy dessert is the Pan de Elote, which is a homemade corn cake topped with huckleberry glaze and ice cream.

With a team of local and regional cooks and servers, Xochitl hopes to become a fixture in the Great Falls dining scene.

"We decided to join because we felt like Great Falls needed this," Nunez told me. "We wanted to be a part of the community. So, we're here, and we're happy to be here."

Xochitl Cocina & Tequila officially opened on January 23 at 300 First Ave South, and is now open and taking orders.

