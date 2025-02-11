'York' living history performer coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — You have heard of Lewis and Clark, but have you heard of York, an often forgotten member of the traveling party who is nonetheless just as influential? Audiences in Great Falls can see performances featuring a York re-enactor.

Sarah Cawley, community engagement coordinator with the Great Falls Public Library, said, “The Lewis and Clark story is a big story in Great Falls. Every kid goes through class knowing about Lewis and Clark and the expedition. The story of York is one that is not very well known.”

The library helped organize this event, along with the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis & Clark Trail Alliance, the Lewis & Clark Foundation, and the US Forest Service.

Cawley said, “As the library, we are happy to be a fiscal sponsor of this as well, because our whole goal is to connect people and knowledge. This is just one of those many ways that we can make those connections happen.”

Performing as York is Hasan Davis.

Davis said, “in the last 30 years, I've probably done about 700 performances in 37 states.”

He has been doing living history for the Lewis and Clark story since the late 1990s.

York was not always recognized in history fairly, but it was through the white travelers’ notes that he realized there was a story to tell.

From the library website:

York was an enslaved man who played a pivotal role in the success of the Lewis & Clark journey. This deeply engaging and educational performance explores York’s courage, resilience, and contributions to a journey that shaped America’s history. Through storytelling and performances, Davis reveals the humanity and legacy of a man too often overlooked in history books. Perfect for audiences of all ages, this program will inspire, educate, and spark meaningful dialogue.

Davis said, “Those men for four years did not write a negative thing about them. So the absence of that spoke volumes to me. And I said, ‘This has got to be a story with more to it.’”

At the same time, letters from William Clark surfaced, telling even more of his story.

Davis said, “The story of York, the expedition, and the York and Clark story changed after 200 years overnight.”

He explained, “York is a part of a team of the highest caliber, and he knows that. And so you're going to hear esprit de corps. You're going to hear about the triumphs, but you also going to hear about the tragedies and the challenges. And so our ability to understand that we're three dimensional folks.

The two shows will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, with a Q & A after each performance.

There is a 2pm show at the Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road), and a 7pm show at the Great Falls High School auditorium (1900 Second Avenue South). Both shows are free of charge.

Learn more about Hasan Davis here.