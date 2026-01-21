How organizing your home can improve your health and well-being

As 2026 gets underway, many people are embracing fresh starts by cleaning and organizing their homes. But experts say the benefits go far beyond aesthetics. Organized spaces can significantly impact your physical health, mental well-being, and daily safety.

"Our environment plays a big role in well-being because it affects our stress levels, safety habits, and our overall health," said Kari Smith, Great Falls Clinic Senior Director of Support Services. "Clean, organized spaces support clearer thinking, healthier routines, and a greater sense of calm and control."

Smith explains that clutter creates real physical dangers in the home that many people overlook.

"Clutter is a real physical safety risk, and in our homes, clutter directly increases the likelihood of accidents and injuries and turns our everyday movement into a hazard," Smith said. "Items left on the floor such as boxes, shoes, toys can create tripping hazards."

The health risks extend beyond just tripping hazards. Smith notes that spills, mold, pests and broken glass can go unnoticed in cluttered spaces, increasing risks of infections, cuts, and slips.

Maintaining clean, organized spaces also provides respiratory benefits by reducing allergens.

"Clean, organized spaces reduce allergens by limiting the buildup of dust, pet dander, and mold, which can irritate the lungs and trigger asthma or allergies," Smith said.

Professional home organizer Lauren Marnell witnesses the emotional toll of disorganized spaces when she meets with clients.

"Usually, for the first time when I meet people, I notice a lot of stress," Marnell said. "People feel overwhelmed by their house. They don't know where to start. They feel like there's clutter that's building up. And my job is to go in there and help them build routines that bring them relief and allow them to go about their day in a more functional way."

The transformation can be immediate once spaces become organized, according to Marnell.

"I would say that's the number one experience that I get from my clients, is that they feel an immediate sense of relief," Marnell said. "They feel like they have a handle over their space and that it supports the lifestyle that they have."

Both experts recommend starting small rather than attempting to organize everything at once.

"I think even if you're starting with one surface or one drawer or just the smallest area and then helping yourself build momentum to move on to the next place, that's usually the easiest part," Marnell said.

As the new year continues, even small organizational changes at home can make a significant difference in your overall well-being.

This broadcast news story has been lightly edited for online publication with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.