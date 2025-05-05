Watch Now
International Firefighters’ Day observed on May 4th

In the video below, Tommy Lynch reports on International Firefighters’ Day, which is observed each year on May 4th:

International Firefighters’ Day observed on May 4th

The website for the annual observance states: "A special time to stop and reflect on the sacrifices made by firefighters is held on the first Sunday in May at noon local time each year when fire sirens sound for 30 seconds followed by a minute’s silence in memory of, and respect for, all firefighters who have been lost in the line of duty or passed on before us."

