Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

KRTV 5:30pm News (Tuesday, August 19, 2025)

Posted
and last updated

Tim McGonigal has the top news of the day from the 5:30pm newscast for Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - watch:

KRTV 5:30pm News (Tuesday, August 19, 2025)

LINKS

Car crashes into house; no injuries reported

Car crashes into house

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App