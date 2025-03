Schedule changes for KRTV on Thursday (March 20) and Friday (March 21) on KRTV due to NCAA basketball coverage.

The KRTV 4:30 PM newscast will air at 4:00 PM on KRTV.

The KRTV 5:30 PM newscast will air at 5:30 PM on our MTN channel (over-the-air channel 3.2, and DirecTV channel 4).