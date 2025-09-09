Airmen return home to Montana from deployment

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Air National Guard welcomed home more than 130 Airmen of the 120th Airlift Wing on Saturday, September 6, 2025, after their overseas deployment.

The Airmen were assigned to the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, where they carried out aerial and maintenance duties in support of tactical airlift operations.

“We’re proud to welcome our Airmen home,” said Colonel David Smith, 120th Airlift Wing commander. “Their professionalism and dedication while deployed reflect the best of the Montana Air National Guard.”

Family, friends and colleagues gathered at Great Falls International Airport to greet the returning service members.

The homecoming celebration also highlighted the role of families and employers, whose support made the deployment possible.

“We are grateful to their families and civilian employers for their support that made their service to the country and state possible,” Smith added.

This mission marked a milestone for the Montana Air National Guard.

It was the final overseas deployment using the C-130H aircraft, as the unit now transitions to the modernized C-130J model.

