Airmen take on Norwegian Foot March at Malmstrom Air Force Base

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base put their endurance to the test during the 2026 Norwegian Foot March, an endurance event that challenges participants to complete an 18.6-mile ruck while carrying at least 24 pounds of dry weight.

The event traces back to the Norwegian military and was originally created to test service members’ ability to move over long distances.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Malmstrom airmen complete 'Norwegian Foot March'

Over decades of military tradition, the march has become a growing opportunity for Airmen to challenge themselves physically and mentally.

Staff Sgt. Josh Wright, the point of contact for this year’s event and a member of the 341st Security Forces Group, said this is the third time the Norwegian Foot March has been held at Malmstrom. He estimated between 175 and 185 people signed up to participate this year.

Wright said putting the event together takes coordination across the base, including working with different squadrons and base entities to make sure Airmen have the chance to take part.

“The turnout was fantastic,” Wright said. “I’m glad that we were able to even get what we got, so yeah, very happy with the turnout.”

The course around Malmstrom includes a mix of flat ground and hills. Wright described it as about 60 to 70 percent flat, with some substantial hills, making the course more challenging.

To prepare for the march, Wright said the best training is simple: get used to carrying the weight. He said participants need to prepare their feet, joints, shoulders and back for the strain of carrying a weighted ruck over an extended period of time.

But he also explained that one of the biggest challenges is mentality.

“I think mostly it’s just a mental thing,” Wright said. “Having the fortitude and the mental toughness to know that you only have nine more miles, even if you’ve never completed something like that.”

Wright has completed the march three times himself. He said his first time was difficult and that he was not as prepared as he should have been. After improving his nutrition, hydration and preparation, he said he was able to finish stronger the next time.

Even with preparation, Wright said the march is difficult for anyone, whether they are an experienced athlete or attempting a challenge like this for the first time.

For most, the goal is completing the march within the required time standard and earning the Norwegian Foot March Badge.

For others, the goal is simply crossing the finish line.

“Just completing 18.6 miles is a feat in itself,” Wright said.

The event is also sanctioned through the Norwegian Embassy. Wright explained that organizers send the required information to the embassy for approval, which is what allows the event to be recognized as an official Norwegian Foot March and allows those who qualify to receive the badge.

He, alongside some participants, hopes the event continues to grow at Malmstrom and becomes an annual tradition.

For anyone thinking about trying it in the future, his advice is to show up and give it a shot.

“Even if you only make it halfway, you can say that you went out, you tried it,” Wright said. “And then it’ll give yourself expectations for maybe next year.”