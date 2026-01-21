'Four Chaplains' service in Great Falls will honor sacrifice and unity

A ceremony honoring the Four Chaplains—four military chaplains who sacrificed their lives during World War II—will be held in Great Falls on February 1. The memorial is scheduled for 2 p.m. at 2900 9th Avenue South, and is open to everyone.

Kim Kay McCarty Martin explains the meaning of the service:

Organizers say the event is meant to honor unity, service, and selflessness in a time of national division.

“We get a chance to honor the four chaplains that went down,” said Kim Kay McCarty Martin, adjutant for American Legion Post 341. “And despite people’s differences, this is an opportunity to come together, to remember why we have freedom to begin with.”

The Four Chaplains—representing four different faiths—were aboard the U.S. Army transport ship Dorchester when it was struck by a German torpedo on February 3, 1943, off the coast of Greenland. The ship sank in less than 20 minutes.

“Within 20 minutes, the ship sank,” Martin said. “There were 902 service members on board—mostly Army—and only 203 got saved.”

As chaos unfolded, witnesses reported that the chaplains helped guide soldiers to safety, distributed life vests, and worked to calm panicked troops. When the supply of life vests ran out, the chaplains distributed theirs, well aware that it meant their own deaths.

“They were handing out life vests,” Martin said. “And when the last of the life vests were empty, people were panicking, and they gave up their own, knowing that once they gave up their own, there was no way they were going to be saved.”

Those actions have since become a lasting symbol of courage and interfaith unity within the U.S. military.

The Great Falls ceremony will include representatives from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls High School’s JROTC program, the American Legion, and other community organizations. The event will feature music, prayer, and refreshments following the service.

Organizers say the annual remembrance is not only about honoring the past, but about reinforcing values of service and compassion that remain relevant today.

