Grace Home: a haven for homeless military veterans in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Tucked away in an unassuming neighborhood in Great Falls lies the Grace Home, a beacon of hope for veterans transitioning out of homelessness and into stability. Housed in a former monastery, the program offers life-changing support for those who have served their country and are now looking for a fresh start.

James Rolin reports:

A Second Chance

Henry Daychild Jr., a past resident, shared his story of finding refuge at Grace Home through the Veterans Treatment Court:

“They opened all the doors up for me to get all the help that I needed. And they continue to do so. Still,” Daychild said.

The home provides shelter for up to 13 residents at a time, with a continual waitlist due to high demand.

Jayson Sterling, the Grace Home manager, recalled his own journey from seeking help to becoming a leader in the program:

“I talked to my counselor down at the vet center, and he gave me the number to here. They were gracious enough to give me a room.”

Tailored Support for Veterans

The program is open to any American veteran who is homeless or at risk of homelessness. Residents like Daychild, who served in Iraq during the invasion, know firsthand the challenges of transitioning back to civilian life.

“Coming back from the war was a really lonely one,” Daychild reflected.

The Grace Home team works to ensure veterans have access to the programs and resources they need to rebuild their lives.

“We make sure that they get out and get programs that will help them in their situations and get them back on their feet,” Sterling explained.

Powered by Community Support

Unlike many programs, the Grace Home operates entirely without government funding, relying solely on donations and grants. Sterling emphasized how easy it is for veterans to access the program:

“Just a phone call. I verify some basic information and then I’ll send over a packet with a questionnaire. If I have a room, I’ll give them a room. If I don’t, I put them on a waiting list and call back as soon as one opens up.”

The average stay is six months, though it can range from a few days to several years, depending on individual needs.

Building a New Path

Grace Home provides more than just a bed and meals—it fosters a sense of camaraderie among its residents. Sterling highlighted the importance of veterans supporting one another:

“If one guy’s having a bad day, a lot of the guys will get together and make sure they’re good. That’s what helped me a lot—being able to talk to people in the same or similar situation.”

For Daychild, the community’s generosity made a lasting impact:

“They helped me get my driver’s license while I was working with them. The food also—that our community, our community is really giving here in Great Falls.”

The Grace Home continues to serve as a vital resource, offering veterans a chance to reclaim their independence and find a supportive community. If you or someone you know could benefit from the program, a quick phone call is all it takes to start the journey toward a brighter future.

For more information go to their website here.