LIBBY — A portion of Highway 37 in Libby County was dedicated to military veteran Danny Radish.

Watch the video:

Highway dedicated to Vietnam War veteran

Radish graduated high school in May 1968 and two days later boarded a train for boot camp.

In 1969, Radish volunteered for Vietnam and became highly decorated, including a Silver Star medal for heroic actions after a dangerous medevac mission.

He retired in 1991 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant.

Understanding the significance of Radish’ service, Montana State Senator Mike Cuffe started the process of dedicating a portion of Highway 37, but the process wasn't easy.

Cuffe said, “Part of the snag about getting this going was that he's still alive. Generally highways are named in memorial of someone who has died, Danny Raddish is still with us."

On Saturday, surrounded by family and friends, Raddish was able to be honored by current and retired veterans including U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke.