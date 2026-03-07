Invest In Veterans Week: Montana veteran lands job with help from employment program during transition

GREAT FALLS — As Montana recognizes Invest in Veterans Week, programs across the state are highlighting the support available to service members transitioning into civilian life.

In Great Falls, Air Force veteran Paul Lamelin says those resources made all the difference as he prepared to retire after two decades of service.

Lamelin spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a flight chief with the 341st Security Forces Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base. In that role, he led dozens of airmen at any given time.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana veteran lands job with help from employment program during transition

As his retirement approached, Lamelin said planning for life after the military came with a lot of uncertainty.

“It can be overwhelming not knowing what it looks like for you in six months,” Lamelin said. “You don’t know until they give you that email or call and say, ‘Hey, you’ve been hired.’”

Lamelin knew he wanted to stay in public service but wasn’t sure what path that would take.

That’s when he connected with Job Service Great Falls through the Military Family Readiness Center at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Chelsea Keller, a Disabled Veterans Outreach Program specialist with Job Service Great Falls, works specifically with veterans who are transitioning into civilian careers.

“I work with eligible veterans to help translate their military experience into civilian careers and connect them with employment resources in the community,” Keller said.

Keller helps veterans refine their resumes, prepare for interviews, and identify job opportunities that align with their experience and career goals.

When she first met Lamelin last summer, the two began discussing his background, education, and what type of career he hoped to find after retirement.

“We talked about his degrees, certifications, and what ideas he had for a career,” Keller said. “Then we worked on his resume, interview skills, and different things he could work on while he was transitioning.”

Lamelin decided to focus his job search on positions with the State of Montana, believing the structure and mission-driven work would feel familiar after years in the military.

“I wanted to make sure that I targeted my resumes with my experience to the specific roles that I was looking at,” he said. “That’s where Chelsea and Job Service really helped me.”

With Keller’s guidance, Lamelin refined his resume, applied for state positions, and practiced interview skills before meeting with potential employers.

The preparation paid off.

Today, Lamelin works for the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services as a Program Compliance Auditor, reviewing SNAP benefit cases to ensure they meet federal and state regulations.

“I’m very fortunate for the opportunity to be in this role and those who took a chance on me through the hiring process,” Lamelin said.

Lamelin was also able to begin the new role while still on terminal leave from the Air Force, allowing him to transition directly into civilian employment without a gap in his resume.

Keller said that kind of outcome is something many transitioning service members hope for.

“It could be months before someone gets their first civilian role,” Keller said. “But when veterans plan ahead and use the resources available to them, it can make that transition much smoother.”

She said Job Service works not only with veterans, but also with military spouses and family members who are relocating or searching for employment in the Great Falls area.

“Helping service members integrate into our community is vital,” Keller said. “It helps our community grow and remain veteran-friendly.”

For Lamelin, the experience reinforced the importance of preparation and taking advantage of the support systems available.

“Take a breath. It’s going to be okay,” he said. “Use the resources that are there for you.”

As Montana observes Invest in Veterans Week, Keller says the message is simple: veterans don’t have to navigate the transition alone.

Job Service Great Falls is currently operating out of Great Falls College-MSU while its main office undergoes renovations.

Keller said veterans and other job seekers can still access computers, employment resources, and career assistance at the temporary location.

They are located at 2100 16th Avenue South, Door 7, Room 1502, which is located at the back of Great Falls College-MSU.