Montana National Guard appoints its first cyber warfare officer

HELENA — As cyber threats continue to target public institutions nationwide, the Montana National Guard has appointed its first cyber warfare officer, marking a significant advancement in the guard’s cyber capabilities and proactive defense.

“There are no boundaries to the modern battlefield; a desktop computer can be the frontlines,” said CW5 Travis Gronley, the Montana National Guard state command chief warrant officer.

Montana National Guard appoints first Cyber Warfare Officer

Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Williams of Helena has been appointed to the position.

He is experienced at dealing with cyber threats; some of the more prominent events he has aided in the response to include the 2019 cyber-attack on Thompson Falls schools, which prompted a gubernatorial declaration; and the 2023 cyber-attack at Montana State University.

Williams said, “I have just embraced it, and it is nice being able to work not just with the people on the team, but also the community and our mission partners to help improve cyber security for critical infrastructure and around Montana.”

Cyber incidents now trigger state-level emergency authorities just like floods and wildfires. This new capability strengthens Montana’s ability to respond when state and local systems are being attacked or have been compromised.

“Cyber does not have to be its own special snowflake in this case; responding to cyber attacks might have some unique flavors, but it very much looks like responding to these other things, where you have people responsible for leading the charge, making decisions, and directing resources,” noted Major Travis Light, the Montana National Guard cyber team chief.

Community impact is another key factor. From schools to public safety networks, this capability directly affects Montanans’ daily lives and economic security.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A computer shows cyber threats.

“We have seen warfare utilize not just kinetic but cyber-attacks as well to support their endgame and their goals, so being able to anticipate what our adversaries are doing in the cyber landscape is critical to our ability to conduct warfare,” Williams said.

The Montana National Guard says modern security is not measured only in miles or manpower, but in how well a society defends its unseen infrastructure. Because of this, the guard is looking for more support

Light shared, “We do have career paths for cyber enlisted, warrant officers, and officers, including positions forthcoming that you can actually enlist into.”

