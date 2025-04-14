New parent-child area at Malmstrom AFB fitness center

The fitness center on Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) is used by airmen, but it is also used by their spouses, who may have children in their care as well.

There has been a Parent & Child Area (PCA) on base for several years; however, parents had numerous safety concerns with the previous one.

Luke Urick, the fitness and sports director at MAFB, said they have wanted to update the PCA for four years - and earlier this month, the new PCA was completed.

Before, parents would have to walk with their children through the main fitness area with everyone working out around them.

“You got people doing free-weight exercises, kettlebell swings, CrossFit, all sorts of that kind of stuff, and so, it was always kind of an inherent danger that would kind of come with taking your kids through this area,” explained Urick.

The new PCA is safe and allows privacy and convenience for parents wanting to exercise.

“The way that we set it up with the glass paneling from 360 degrees, [it] allows the parents to not only be able to work out in the PCA, but now they can work out outside of the PCA as long as they have eyes on their children at all times,” said Urick.