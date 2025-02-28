MONTANA — In a significant development for veteran support services, U.S. Senator Steve Daines on Montana helped repeal a freeze that previously hindered the onboarding of volunteer drivers for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization. This policy reversal enables dedicated volunteers to assist veterans in reaching their necessary medical appointments.

WATCH:

Onboarding of volunteer DAV drivers resumes

Earlier this week, Daines announced the positive change, stating, “Caring for veterans is a top priority of mine, and that’s why I worked directly with VA Secretary Doug Collins to get volunteer drivers with the DAV back on the road.” The volunteers play a crucial role, providing essential transportation for veterans who lack adequate means of travel, or have mobility issues.

With the volunteer onboarding process resuming, drivers can begin assessments, including fingerprinting, background checks, and a series of physical examinations. However, the process can take up to three months due to its comprehensive nature. Shannon Wilson, a local DAV driver, expressed relief at the repeal, recalling a recent instance where a veteran was turned away due to the freeze.

“It’s an arduous process to become a volunteer, but we can always use more help,” said Wilson.

The lifting of the freeze not only benefits the DAV but also supports other organizations that assist veterans.

Great Plains Veterans Services, which serves high-risk veterans in rural areas, recently received a VA grant that enables them to expand transportation services to 45 of Montana's 56 counties. This funding will also provide a new fleet of vehicles, including three ADA-accessible options.

“The DAV has been able to assist us, and we've been able to assist the DAV with transporting veterans,” a representative from Great Plains Veterans Services commented, highlighting the collaborative efforts in veteran support.

With over 35% of VA veterans living in rural and highly rural areas, according to the VA, this repeal is particularly vital for ensuring that these individuals can access necessary medical care. Senator Daines reaffirmed his commitment to veteran services, stating, “I look forward to continuing to work with the Secretary and President Trump to serve the brave men and women who served our great nation.”

For those interested in helping, the DAV encourages community members to consider becoming volunteer drivers. Details on how to get involved can be found here.

