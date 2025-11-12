GREAT FALLS — Valley View Elementary School opened its doors Tuesday morning to celebrate Veteran’s Day with an assembly honoring those who have and continue to serve in the United States military.

The program, led by the school’s fifth- and sixth-grade grade leadership team, featured heartfelt speeches, songs, and special tributes, including a presentation of colors and a POW/MIA table ceremony conducted by Great Falls Public Schools’ JROTC cadets.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Valley View Elementary School honors military veterans

“I appreciate it. I take pride in it,” said veteran Benjamin Bentley, who served in the Air Force for eight years. “I've never really understood what that meant until I became a veteran. To me, it's one of those things I’m proud of being in the military, regardless of whether it was eight years, one year, or 25 years.”

Students in the leadership team spent weeks preparing for the event, writing reflections, practicing introductions, and learning about the significance of Veterans Day. For many, it was a meaningful way to give back.

“We wanted to make sure the veterans felt really appreciated,” said Emma J. on the leadership team. “We’re just celebrating the veterans that keep us safe.”

Her classmate Emily H. added, “This was really exciting to show appreciation to all the veterans, even the ones who are not here with us today.”

The JROTC cadets from Great Falls High performed the presentation of colors with precision, followed by a moving POW/MIA table ceremony—a tradition that honors those who were prisoners of war or remain missing in action.

“To carry the American flag, it's an honor,” said Lieutenant Colonel Braden Weiner with the GFPS JROTC. “Veterans Day is a very important day just to celebrate those people who are serving our country and made the ultimate sacrifice to wake up every day and serve.”

As the assembly came to a close, the entire gym joined in a round of applause for the veterans in attendance, many of whom stood with hands over their hearts.

“It’s cool that the kids are taught this and that they learn to respect every part of the community,” Bentley added.

Valley View plans to continue the Veterans Day assembly as a way to honor service members and teach students about gratitude, service, and the meaning of sacrifice.



