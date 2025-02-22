Bill would establish funding for MMIP Task Force

In the video below, Brianna Juneau reports on a bill in the Montana Legislature that would establish a state fund for the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons task force.

Bill aims to create MMIP Task Force funding

The task force aims to address the jurisdictional barriers impeding the investigation of Indigenous missing persons cases.

Montana’s eight tribal nations, the Indian Health Service, and state law enforcement entities including the Montana Department of Justice comprise the task force.

Officials say the task force’s work is important, but it has no way to fund itself.

This bill would open up the initiative to funding sources such as grants, donations, and/or gifts, which would be held in a state account.

House Rep. Tyson Running Wolf of Browning carried the bill.

The legislation passed both the chambers of the Montana Legislature, receiving largely bipartisan support. It is now on its way to the governor’s desk.