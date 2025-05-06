Watch Now
MMIP Awareness Rally in Great Falls

MTN News
May 5 marks the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, also known as Missing-Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP). Native women face murder rates more than 10 times the national average. Here in Montana, Indigenous women are four times more likely to be reported missing. On Monday, a group of people hosted a rally in Great Falls to mark the event.

Jordann Forster, one of the attendees, explained, “Sometimes, especially when tragedies happen, we feel so isolated. We feel so alone. Community events like this are really integral in connecting with people who can understand maybe what you went through and they can, also provide support to you too that you might not have otherwise known that you had.”

