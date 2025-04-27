GREAT FALLS — May is Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Month, and the Montana United Indian Association is continuing to address the issue. The MUIA will host a "Rock Your Mocs/Ribbons 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk" on Friday, May 3, starting at 9 a.m. at the CMR High School track field in Great Falls.

Coming up: 'Rock Your Mocs' fun run

The MUIA is a workforce development program that provides job and employment services to Native Americans statewide. This includes assisting with textbook or work clothing costs, or intensive services such as resume help, interview skills, and job search.

MUIA is partnering with Indian Family Health Clinic, Western Native Voice, Sisters United MT, and the International Traditional Games Society to host the event, which will feature guest speaker pro boxer Billy “The Kid” Wagner, and a sack lunch and t-shirt for participants.

The goal of the run is to raise awareness, celebrate culture, and promote maintaining a healthy lifestyle while coping with stress and trauma.

Rochelle DeRoche, a counselor with the Montana United Indian Association, explains, “We just want them to be aware that healthy living is really important as you're out looking for your loved one, being an advocate for your person or your family member that has been affected by MMIP.”

Money raised from the event will go toward the purchase of new back to school shoes for Montana United Indian Association clients.

Registration is $12 for adults and $6 for children (cash only) and can be completed in advance or on the day of the event. Participants are encouraged to wear moccasins or ribbon skirts/shirts to show support and solidarity.

For more information, visit the Montana United Indian Association Facebook page or call 406-315-3413.