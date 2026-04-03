Montana students say FFA builds skills for careers across industries

GREAT FALLS — While FFA is often associated with farming and ranching, students across Montana say the program is opening doors far beyond agriculture. Madison Collier stopped by the Montana State FFA convention underway in Great Falls and talked with students about how those skills are preparing them for careers.

Watch the video here:

FFA students gather in Great Falls

While many people associate FFA with farming and ranching, students at this year’s Montana State FFA Convention say the organization is preparing them for far more than what could be considered a “traditional” agricultural career.

Hundreds of students from across the state gathered to compete, attend workshops, and connect with peers in the program, but for many, the biggest takeaway isn’t just what they’re doing here, it’s what comes next.

For Justin Aye, a member of the Broadus FFA Chapter, the hands-on competitions have already translated into real-world skills.

Aye says through mechanics and technical events, he’s learned skills like welding and electrical work, tools he’s been able to apply both at home and in the classroom. But his plans go beyond that.

He hopes to attend Montana State University to study engineering and eventually become a civil engineer, using what he learned in FFA as a foundation.

That kind of pathway isn’t uncommon.

Students and leaders in the organization say FFA today offers opportunities that extend well beyond agriculture, from business and communications to science and leadership.

“You don’t have to be involved in agriculture… it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Collin Yoshimura of the Missoula FFA Chapter.

Yoshimura, who is now in college studying livestock management on a pre-veterinary track, said FFA helped open doors early, offering hands-on experience and even opportunities across the country.

For others, the program is just as impactful.

Montana FFA State Treasurer Kylee Finn said one of the biggest skills students develop is communication, something she says employers consistently notice.

She added that FFA also helps students learn how to connect with people from different backgrounds, even if they didn’t grow up in agriculture themselves.

“My family was never really in the agriculture industry,” Finn said, noting that the organization still provided a welcoming space and new opportunities.

That sense of growth is something Montana FFA State 2nd Vice President Kyona Yeager has seen firsthand.

Yeager said she joined FFA as a shy student but found confidence through competitions, leadership roles, and workshops.

“I realized that I have a lot more potential than I thought,” she said.

Now, as a state officer, she’s working to pass that message on to other members, encouraging them to step outside their comfort zones and take advantage of every opportunity.

“The impact you can make is defined by you, not by other people,” Yeager said.

From engineering and veterinary medicine to leadership and public speaking, students say FFA is no longer just about preparing future farmers; it’s about preparing future professionals.

And as this year’s convention continues, many say the experience is helping them better understand not just where they come from… but where they can go next.