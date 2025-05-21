Montana Ag Network: how an autonomous tractor is helping this farmer

Picture this: You’re driving through farmland in Chouteau County on a beautiful day. You pass a sign that says “Yirsa Farms” and glance past the fence where you see something that makes you do a double take.

There’s a tractor there, seeding the land. But no one is driving the tractor. No, your eyes are not deceiving you. But miles away from the comfort of his garage, Justin Yirsa knows exactly what you’re thinking.

TOM WYLIE REPORTS - WATCH:

Montana Ag Network: farmer uses autonomous tractor

"I think most people think I'm crazy,” he said. “It's not something you see every day for sure.”

Once you the initial shock passes, your next thought is undoubtedl - Why? That’s when it starts to sound less crazy.

“It's a business decision, not just afun project,” Yirsa explains.

Justin and five generations of his family have raised wheat on Yirsa Farms just outside of Big Sandy for more than 100 years. His operation was at capacity and he was looking at ways to expand. But he wanted to spend money on land, not equipment.

MTN News

“The issue is we were at full capacity on our seeding equipment,” Yirsa said. "And so what's the next step? Traditionally you have to hire another person and add another million dollar equipment set up. But then you're way over capacity. So I thought, well what can we do to incrementally increase.”

The answer was adding smaller, less expensive equipment. But who wants to sit on a small tractor all day?

"And so I thought well what's out there for autonomous tractors,” he said.

After some research Yirsa discovered Sabanto, a company that operates out of Illinois and Iowa that specializes in autonomous agriculture. Their initial conversation came in January. They were keen to help Justin find solutons and assembled a development team that made the trip to Montana which included Chief Operations Officer Cory Spaetti.

MTN News

“Fast forward to March and April we came out and worked on some capabilities that that were special for Justin,” Spaetti said. "And we've been here ever since. And over the past couple of weeks, we've seeded close to 650 acres.”

And that’s how Yirsa Farms became home to what Justin and Cory believe is the first known privately owned autonomous tractor in Montana.

"Day one, we had people stopping on the highway,” Yirsa laughed. “Turning around and and videoing day one.”

It’s a John Deere model, retrofitted with cutting autonomous technology from Sabanto. It’s movements are programmed and controlled remotely from a cell phone or computer.

The seeder still has to be filled by hand every six hours or so, but once it starts Yirsa can focus on other tasks, while the tractor does it’s job.

“We don't need to be there. No one's there right now and it's running fine,” Yirsa said. "You can watch it on your phone or your desktop and you can go home, have dinner with the family. You don't need to sit out there till the middle of the night to get stuff done.”

Yirsa claims going autonomous has saved him nearly $2 million dollars on labor and equipment. Time will tell if this is the future of farming, but for Yirsa it’s already paying off.

"I don't have any regrets at this time. It's working,” Yirsa said. "And the first stuff that we seeded is already out of the ground, so that's all you can ask for at this stage.”