In the video below, James Rolin reports on the retail side of the marijuana industry in the Treasure State:

Montana Ag Network: the retail side of marijuana

A visit to Rocky Mountain Remedies shows how dispensaries manage the legal sale of cannabis products while adhering to strict state regulations.

When customers enter a cannabis dispensary like Rocky Mountain Remedies, they encounter a carefully regulated retail environment designed for both legality and safety.

"When someone comes in to purchase cannabis in our dispensary, it's definitely about legality and safety and making sure you follow the rules, so we don't ruin this for everyone," said Roger Paul, general manager, explaining that every sale is tracked through a government system called "metric" that monitors inventory and transactions.

"Our point of sale system will actually report that sale to the metric government system, and they have to leave with an exit bag," said Paul.

The dispensary provides customers with special packaging that complies with state regulations. Paul recommends specific handling of purchases after leaving the store.

"I always suggest people put your exit bag in your trunk because if you have it open just a little bit in the front seat or in the back seat, you're just going to get yourself in a trouble that you don't need to," said Paul.

Cannabis products are displayed with detailed information including THC and CBD percentages when in stock, helping customers make informed choices.

State laws govern nearly every aspect of the dispensary operation, from packaging and tracking to signage and taxation.

For customers like Kyle, marijuana retailers provide an important service beyond just selling products: "To me, I think dispensaries are key because they keep the control there and then everyone safe."