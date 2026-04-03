GREAT FALLS — The annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) convention is underway this week at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, bringing together hundreds of students to discuss everything from entomology to the future of farming across the state.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Montana FFA convention highlights next generation of agricultural leaders

Trey Myers, National FFA President, notes the organization’s unprecedented growth. “It's the largest student led organization in the entire country. We're an agricultural youth organization rooted—or we’re a leadership organization rooted in agriculture. So, it's absolutely exploded. We now represent over 1 million members across the entire country,” said Myers.

According to the National FFA Organization, FFA’s national membership has surpassed a million for the first time in history. This growth comes even as the number of full-time U.S. farmers continues to decline—USDA reports an 8% decrease over the last year alone.

“Our country was founded on the backbone of the American farmer. And fast forward today, we only have 2% of the entire population in production agriculture so that's a scary number that we're trying to take very, very bold steps right here, right now,” Myers explained.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Montana’s economy, supporting one in six jobs and generating billions annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But FFA isn’t just for students with agricultural backgrounds.

“I joined FFA, my freshman year and I didn't really come from an agricultural background,” said Autumn Benson, Montana FFA State Reporter.

Across more than 100 chapters statewide, Montana FFA provides over 6,000 students with hands-on learning, leadership training, and real-world experience.

As the FFA convention continues in Great Falls, Montana students are gaining the experience, confidence, and community they need to become the state’s next generation of ag leaders—helping to ensure Montana’s agricultural legacy endures for years to come.